Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCACU. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NCACU remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

