Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 118,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

