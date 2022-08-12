Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.