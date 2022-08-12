Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.59.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.68. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,764. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $27,128,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

