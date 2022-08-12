SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.18

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.18 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 177140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.
SailPoint Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
Read More
