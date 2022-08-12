Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 428.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 230,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

