Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

