San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 42500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.
