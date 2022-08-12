Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.09. 350,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,443. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

