SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

