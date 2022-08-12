Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

