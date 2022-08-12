Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Science 37 Stock Performance

SNCE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,365. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 2,261.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 296,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 465.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science 37 by 47.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science 37 Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Science 37 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

