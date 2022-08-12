SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.21.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

