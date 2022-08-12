Scotiabank Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

Shares of CR opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The stock has a market cap of C$930.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

