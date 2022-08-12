Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$74.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.82.
Shares of STN traded up C$2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.89.
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
