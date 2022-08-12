Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$74.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.82.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN traded up C$2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.89.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.