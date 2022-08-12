Scotiabank Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$8.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARE. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CARE stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,176. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

