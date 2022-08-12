Scotiabank Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$105.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEX traded up C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 425,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,399. Onex has a 52 week low of C$61.99 and a 52 week high of C$101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.88. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

