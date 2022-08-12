Scotiabank Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$135.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$98.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$87.06 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.41%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

