Seedify.fund Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $91.24 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00011374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,169,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
