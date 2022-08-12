Seedify.fund Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $91.24 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00011374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,169,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

