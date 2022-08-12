Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,996. Semrush has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $446,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,413 shares in the company, valued at $27,545,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,912 shares of company stock worth $2,602,994. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Semrush by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semrush by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Semrush by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Semrush by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

