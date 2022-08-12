Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $129.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

