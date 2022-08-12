Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

ANET stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,052 shares of company stock valued at $72,976,088 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

