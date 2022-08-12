Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

