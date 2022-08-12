Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

