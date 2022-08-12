Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 23,092 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after buying an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.