Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,151. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

