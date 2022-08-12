Shadows Price Up 7.5% This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $385,437.34 and approximately $15,971.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

