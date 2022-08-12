Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.39.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.9 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.