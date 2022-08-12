Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.56) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.05)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,801.40 ($33.85).

Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,207.50 ($26.67) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.96 billion and a PE ratio of 564.58. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.99%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

