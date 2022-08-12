SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $86,570.72

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $86,570.72 and approximately $20.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,108.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.18 or 0.07977040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00176770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00258369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00686909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00589164 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005454 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

