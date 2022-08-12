Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Shares Up 4.4%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.21. 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Shimizu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

