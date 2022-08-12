ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $287.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,112 shares of company stock worth $5,711,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,881,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

