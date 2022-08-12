Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Increases By 32.5%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

ACP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.69. 227,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.