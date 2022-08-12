Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Drops By 43.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

