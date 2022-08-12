Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Drops By 43.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
