Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rises By 220.7%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGESY opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $2.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

