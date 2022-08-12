Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Drops By 64.4%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Shares of Altigen Communications stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 3,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,952. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

