Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Expands By 35.9%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of AVCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,741 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Virtual Cloud Technologies

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.