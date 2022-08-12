Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Expands By 35.9%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Trading Up 17.6 %
Shares of AVCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,741 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Virtual Cloud Technologies
In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile
American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.