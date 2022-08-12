Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 72.7%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.30. 30,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,116. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.28.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.