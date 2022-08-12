Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 72.7%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.30. 30,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,116. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.28.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
