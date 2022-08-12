Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 55.6%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

ASM International Price Performance

ASM International stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.98. 6,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $497.06.

ASM International Dividend Announcement

About ASM International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.3356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

