Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expands By 154.6%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the July 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYRWF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of AYRWF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 452,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $315.29 million and a P/E ratio of -25.57.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

