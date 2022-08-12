Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Increases By 265.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 265.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 0.2 %
BOUYY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 45,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
About Bouygues
