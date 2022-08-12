Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Increases By 265.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 265.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.2 %

BOUYY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 45,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

