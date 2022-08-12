Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Decreases By 78.3%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CITE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Cartica Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

