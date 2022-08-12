Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Drops By 26.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Danakali Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Danakali
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.