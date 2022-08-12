Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Drops By 26.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Danakali Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

