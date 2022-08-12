Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Increases By 37.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. DKSH has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

