Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Expands By 250.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

