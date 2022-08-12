Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Expands By 414.0%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 414.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $66,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,500,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

GEEX stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

