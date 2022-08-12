Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreases By 42.1%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 1,430,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.1 days.

Shares of GBNXF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

