Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Expands By 35.2%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenland Minerals Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Greenland Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

