Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Expands By 35.2%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Greenland Minerals Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of Greenland Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
