Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Drops By 41.7%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

Shares of HAPP stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 241,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,204. Happiness Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Further Reading

