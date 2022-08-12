Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Declines By 92.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $23.27 during trading on Thursday. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $43.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,241.50.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

